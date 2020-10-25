Naagin 5 October 18, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s episode begins with Bani trying to think of a plan to escape the wedding with Shakura. Shakura’s female assistants enter the room and ask Bani to come with them but she throws the tray into the air and asks them to help her escape or else she will jump from the window. She then jumps from the window seeking help from Lord Shiva to help her survive. She lands safely after her dupatta gets stuck on a huge Trishul. Also Read - Naagin 5 Spoiler Alert: Veer, Bani Unite To Defeat Jay's Evil Plan, Mayuri, Shukla's True Face To Be Unveiled

Meanwhile, the Bandhak stone rescues Veer and helps him get into his human form. The red stone helps him to revive his powers and he grabs the stone. He comes out of the den and sees Bani hanging from the Trishul and saves her. Bani asks him where has he been and what happened to him. Shakura comes to the temple and asks Veer what is he doing with his would-be-wife and tells him that she jumped from the window but did not die. He then grabs Bani's hand and tries to take her away for the wedding. Jay, Mayuri, and Shukla reaches there and wonder what is happening and why Shakura wants to marry Bani, and how Veer survived.

Veer attacks Shakura and he takes the eagle form and launches several attacks on Veer. Jay wonders why he is not fighting back in his Cheel form and thinks that if he takes the eagle form, Bani will know his truth and Bani is not able to take her Adi Naagin form because her powers are not working for the next 24 hours. Bani also wonders why Veer is not taking his Cheel form. Shakura lights a bonfire and takes the first phera with Bani leaving Veer agitated. Veer gets up and stabs Shakura with the Trishul. Shakura dies and says that Bani will be his. Veer asks why did she jump from the building and she says because she never wanted to marry Shakura. To this, Veer replies that is why because she is mine and is in love with him.