Naagin 5 September 13, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s episode begins with Jay and Bani’s family meeting each other and approving them for their wedding at the same venue where Meera is getting engaged. Jay and Bani discuss the plan of killing Cheel vansh after both the families reach safely to the houses. Veer, on the other hand, announces a fun dance competition between both the families. At the last of the competition, Jay says that the winner will be announced after a couple dance wherein Bani and Jay dance together and Meera and Veer dance together. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 12, 2020 Written Update: Bani, Jay Kill Veer But Who is This New Mystery Man?

Veer holds Bani in front of all the guests on the dance floor and doesn’t leave her. Jay intervenes and comes in between them.. Jay and Veer get into a fight and Bani asks them to stop it. Jay’s grandmother says that they can’t tolerate the Singhania’s behaviour and will have the function at their home. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 6, 2020 Written Update: Bani, Jay Remember They Are Naageshwari, Naag Raj, Realises Veer is Cheel

The Mehendi ceremony begins and Meera and Bani start to put mehendi on their hands. Bani adds her snake poison in the henna but Jay takes that henna to put on Meera’s hand and Bani stops him from doing that. Meanwhile, the mystery man kept in the dark room leaves the house. Jay goes out of the house to get her grandmother’s medicines and Veer sends his men to kidnap Jay. Veer, on the other hand, touches the poisonous mehendi. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 5, 2020 Written Update: Bani Performs Tandav, Bani, Jay, Veer Get to Know About Their Past Life

Jay, who looks for the medicines in the car, is attacked by Veer’s men and he gets fainted. Veer’s men kidnap Jay. Bani goes out to look for Jay but finds him nowhere.

In the next scene, Jay can be seen tied up on a mountain near the rahsaymaye temple and Veer tries to kill him by pushing him off the cliff. Bani reaches the temple in her Adi Naagin form and tries to save Jay but couldn’t. She goes after Veer to take revenge from him. She goes back to his house but finds no one in the house.