Naagin 5 September 19, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s episode begins with Bani and Veer at his home and Meer cries seeing the body of other cheel disguised as Veer. Veer gets confused after Bani tells him that he threw Jay from the cliff and hence she killed him. Meer cries and gets agitated. The Cheel who died is Meer’s brother. He takes Bani’s dupatta and ties it around her waist and the other end of to his own waist. He picks up his dead brother and brings them to the Cheel den and keeps the dead body in a wooden box. They come back to the living room near the mandap and Meer’s father enters and revolts against their wedding. On the other hand, Bani lashed out on Veer on his decision to marry her. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 13, 2020 Written Update: Jay Dies, Veer Gets Married to Bani

Veer burns the big chandelier and asks Bani to gear up for ‘pheras’ and Bani wonders why he is not able to hate Bani even after she killed his brother. Bani, on the other hand, wonders about his duplicate brother. Veer puts a black sindoor on Bani’s head and a chain around her neck. Veer’s manager reveals he saw Naagin at her original state and says that he is the one who killed Veer’s brother as a plan of killing Adi Naagin. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 12, 2020 Written Update: Bani, Jay Kill Veer But Who is This New Mystery Man?

Bani goes back to her home and tells them that she and Veer got married. Singhania family offers jewellery to Bani’s aunt leaving her ecstatic. Bani informs her sister Meera that Jay is dead. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 6, 2020 Written Update: Bani, Jay Remember They Are Naageshwari, Naag Raj, Realises Veer is Cheel

Meanwhile, Jay’s family is worried about him as he goes missing. Police go searching for him on the cliff. Bani and Veer come back home but Veer’s dad is upset about the wedding. Veer tells his dad that this wedding is only so that he can take revenge from Bani for killing his brother.