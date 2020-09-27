Naagin 5 September 19, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s episode begins with Mayuri making Veer furious over his relationship with Bani. She called their marriage an ‘open relationship’ and not a particular husband-wife relationship. Bani, on the other hand, goes to the Cheel temple where Veer’s brother’s dead body is kept and plans to expose it to the moonlight that will affect the dead and make Veer go angry. Veer feels angry and powerful like never before. Mayuri comes to Veer and informs him that Bani is in the cheel temple and he goes to the temple. Shukla and Mayuri also reach the temple while Veer looks for Bani. Veer tells Bani to keep the coffin to the place from where she slid it. Veer and Bani get into a fight. Meanwhile, Shukla and Mayuri wait for Veer to attack Bani, the moment when they will shoot Bani with the arrow to get all the powers of Adi Naagin. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 26, 2020 Written Update: Mayuri Makes Plan To Kill Bani Through Veer, Hallucinates Jay To Kill Adi Naagin

Veer holds Bani tightly and Mayuri, Shukla and Jay shoot their respective arrows but it gets missed but Naag Raj’s arrow touches Veer leaving him unconscious. Bani gets confused. Jay reveals his true self and the hatred he has in him for Adi Naagin, all because Lord Shiva gave all the powers to Adi Naagin and not to the Adi Naag. He reveals that he joined hands with Mayuri only to kill Adi Naagin and take away her powers. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 20, 2020 Written Update: Jay Along With Mayuri To Kill Adi Naagin?