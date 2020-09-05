Naagin 5 August 30, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s episode begins with Bani and Veer’s dance as they talk about Bani’s hatred towards Veer. Veer says that he has some old connection with her and feels that she had killed him in the past. Veer’s father goes on with his plan and kidnaps the other Naagin Naina, who has come to the restaurant to alert Bani about the upcoming threat. Bani and Jay look into how the electricity went off and see that the main fuse is missing. Jay and Veer feel that Naina is into trouble and start looking for her. Also Read - Naagin 5 Spolier Alert: Bani Performs Tandav, Adi Naagin And Cheel to Have a Face-off