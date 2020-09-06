Naagin 5 August 30, 2020 Written Update: Tonight’s episode begins with Bani’s family arranges the marriage of her elder sister with Veer and Bani asks her sister not to marry him as he is not a good human being. The sister tells her that a girl like her who has a dusky complexion is not allowed to dream of her wedding or the groom. Bani goes to Veer’s house and tells him that she not let this wedding happen. Meanwhile, she realizes that there are eagle marks on her neck and feels the angst in her. She starts getting the flashback from her past life and takes the Adi Naagin avatar and gets out of the house. Also Read - Naagin 5 September 5, 2020 Written Update: Bani Performs Tandav, Bani, Jay, Veer Get to Know About Their Past Life

Veer’s father asks him to not go behind Bani and not to go out of the house during the day. The staff member of Veer’s father informs that all the girls whom they kidnapped are dead with the blast. As she gets out of the house, she finds Jay outside his home. She once again gets the flashback from her past life and Jay holds her hand and even Jay gets the flashes from the past. Also Read - Naagin 5 Spolier Alert: Bani Performs Tandav, Adi Naagin And Cheel to Have a Face-off

They both go to the old Shiv temple and while they are on their way to the temple, she tells Jay that she feels the same way he felt the other night in the den. On the other hand, Veer tells his father and other family members that he is getting married to Bani’s sister and it will make Bani jealous and she will do anything to stop the wedding. Veer’s father asks him again to not go out of the house during the broad daylight. Also Read - Naagin 5 August 30, 2020 Written Update: Bani And Jay Reveal They Survived The Plane Crash, Meer Falls in Love With Bani

On the way, Bani and Jay stops and met an old man and the duo asks him about the place they are headed too. He says that ask me the right question as he knows where they intend to go. He further says that the temple is calling them and the Lord Shiv temple will show them the right path and if they are lucky enough they will reach their destination before the sunrise. He then touches Bani’s feet and welcomes her again.

The staff of Veer’s father shows him the hourglass that depicts Veer’s life and when will he know about his past life. Looking at it, he gets worried and says that Veer will soon know about his past life. Jay and Veer reach the temple and once again they get flashes from the past. They rush inside the temple and the priests of the temple say that they can’t tell them anything and they can’t even be here. One of the priest thanks Lord Shiva for the return of Adi Naagin and Naag Raj.

Veer touches the door of the temple and gets a vision from his past life and the same thing happens with Bani as well. They realises that they have come here before and know this place very well. Veer in his Cheel avatar also proceeds towards the temple and the old man sees him. Veer in his human avatar calls the old man and he stops. He enquires about jay and Bani and tells him he doesn’t know what they were looking for but knows what happened in the past. Veer captures the old man in his snake form and threatens him to tell where they have headed. The old man says that they have headed towards the rahsayme temple.

Bani and Jay are curious to know about the meaning of their vision and Bani suggests that they should come some other day but as they try to go out of the temple, a strong wind blows shutting the door of the temple and they realises that the temple wants to tell them something. On the other side of the temple, a red light in a circle form appears with a trident coming out of it. Lord Shiva performs tandav and tells them they need to complete what they promised but they need to sacrifice something for it. Lord Shiva further says that to know about the past, they need to impress the lord. On the other hand, Veer reaches the temple and starts getting a flashback.

Bani says that she has to impress the Lord in her serpent form and asks Jay not to get scared of her once she takes the avatar. She turns into the Adi Naagin and Jay is left shocked by her transformation. Bani performs tandav to impress Lord Shiva and Jay feels drowsy and falls on the ground. Worried Bani asks him if he is fine and he also takes the Naag Raj form. Bani is surprised that he is also a snake and both together perform tandav. As they perform tandav, Bani and Jay remember everything about their past life.

Bani and Jay remember about their past life that they are Naageshwari and Naag Raj and their love for each other. They even realises that Veer is Cheel, who killed Naag Raj in the past life and their love could not be completed.

Veer’s father gets relief after knowing that he has not remembered anything and until and unless he touches the wall of the temple, he will not remember anything. His father swears that he will not let Veer go even near the temple.