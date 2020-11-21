During this Weekend’s episode of Naagin 5, Veer’s mother Markat and his wife Bani will come face-to-face and they will reveal their true form to each other and get into a fight. During the fight, Markat will get injured. Last week, the makers revealed the true identity of the blue-eyed woman, who is locked inside the secret room. She reveals her true identity to Jay and the audience gets to know that she has half the snake’s body and half the eagle’s body. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna Slays in These Sexy Blouse Designs on Naagin 5 - Which One is Your Favourite?

However, Veer gets angry on Bani and asks her how dare she hurt his mother. To which Bani questions Veer that in the fight of Naagin and Cheel, he has to choose a side. She further asks him to choose between her and his mother Markat. Also Read - Naagin 5 November 8, 2020 Written Update: Bani To Find Out Truth of Blue-Eyed Woman Locked In Secret Room?

Meanwhile, in another twist, Monil also dies leaving the Singhania family shocked and they decide to find out the killer. A source close to the development told IWMBuzz, “Bani is on revenge mode and she is all set to seek her revenge. However, amidst this drama, Monil dies. The entire family gets shocked and decides to find out the killer.”

In the high-octane drama, once Jay leaves Bani and Veer, there will increasing romance between Jay and Veer, leaving fans excited for the upcoming episodes.

This weekend’s episode will be high on drama, excited?