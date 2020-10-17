Naagin 5 Spoiler Alert: Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra starrer Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show is gaining good viewership, thanks to the twists and surprise elements on the show. Now, as per the latest report, Bani (Surbhi Chandna) will find out about the true identity of Veeranshu Singhania (Dheeraj Dhoopar) which will also lead her to the truth of Jay (Mohit Sehgal), that he is trying to kill Bani to gain her powers along with Shukla and Mayuri. Also Read - Naagin 5 Update: Sharad Malhotra Resumes Work After Testing COVID-19 Negative

After learning about Veer aka Shaitaani Shakti who is disguised as Veer, she will go on a search for real Veer (Sharad Malhotra). Sharad aka real Veeranshu Singhania will be making a grand entry on the show. As per the last weekend episode, Veer is captured by Jay in his Cheel form. He then sought help from the Shaitaani Shakti, who is disguised as Veer. Also Read - Naagin 5 October 11, 2020 Written Update: Jay Captures Veer, 'Shaitani Taakat' Gets Disguised as Cheel Akesh

A source close to the development in the script revealed to IWMBuzz, “Bani will find out that Veer (Dheeraj) is not the real Veer but someone who is pretending to be him. The girl will be determined to find reality and bring forth the truth. She will also decide to find out the whereabouts of real Veer (Sharad Malhotra).”



In tonight’s show, Veer (Dheeraj Dhoopar) will be taking out his Cheel wings and grab Bani. After this, he will fly high and drop Bani to kill her. Meanwhile, Jay, Shukla and Mayuri will be ready with their arrows to strike Bani with. However, she survives and go on a search for Veer (Sharad Malhotra)

