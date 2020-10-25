Naagin 5 spoiler alert: In tonight’s episode, Veer aka Sharad Malhotra returns to Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and she will be delighted to have him back. After Veer fights his imposter Shakura and saves Bani from him, the duo will be uniting once again to defeat their enemies, Jay, Shukla, and Mayuri. It will be interesting to watch how they will end their enemies’ game and fall in love with each other. Also Read - Naagin 5 October 24, 2020 Written Update: Shakura Kidnaps Bani To Marry Her, Veer Makes Grand Entry, Jay is Confused

In the upcoming episodes, Bani will also learn about Jay’s truth that he wants to obtain Sarvashreshth Adi Naagin’s powers.

In tonight’s episode, Veer aka Sharad Malhotra will be making his grand entry. Jay will succeed to kill Veer but the red stone will save him. He will then go and save Bani.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar will be goodbye from the show as his role comes to an end and Sharad Malhotra makes a grand comeback on the show.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!