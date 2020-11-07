Naagin 5 is all set for the biggest twist as Veer (Sharad Malhotra) will expose Jay (Mohit Sehgal) marking his character come to a closure. After Mohit’s exit, Arjit Taneja will be entering the show and he will be seen falling in love with Bani (Surbhi Chandna). In the upcoming episodes, Jay attacks Veer and Bani and on the other hand Mayuri dies. Another character Monil also dies leaving the Singhania family shocked and they decide to find out the killer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 7 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Kavita Kaushik is Back In The House, Eijaz Khan Welcomes Her

A source close to the development told IWMBuzz, “Bani is on revenge mode and she is all set to seek her revenge. However, amidst this drama, Monil dies. The entire family gets shocked and decides to find out the killer.” Also Read - Naagin 5 November 7, 2020 Written Update: Veer Remembers His Past Life, Bani Reveals She is Adi Naagin, Jay Stabs Veer

In the high-octane drama, once Jay leaves Bani and Veer, there will increasing romance between Jay and Veer, leaving fans excited for the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, A new character will be introduced this weekend who will play the role of little Bani. Yes, you heard us right! Child actor Kanishka Oberoi is roped in to play the character of little Bani, who will reveal her truth to Veer.



During the Navratri celebrations, Bani is seen stabbing Veer but the real Bani comes and drags her out. So, is it Jay who disguised as Bani and tried to kill Veer?

Excited for tonight’s episode?