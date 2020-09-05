Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5 begins with a good start and fans poured their love for the show. As the show proceeds, the twists and turns on the weekly show keep the audience glued to the edge of the seat. Now here we bring you some of the spoilers in this weekend’s episodes starring Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chadna, and Mohit Sehgal. Also Read - Naagin 5 August 30, 2020 Written Update: Bani And Jay Reveal They Survived The Plane Crash, Meer Falls in Love With Bani

Bani Performs Tandav:

Yes, the most awaited scene is here. Bani fully turns into Adi Naagin and performs tandav in the gorgeous red outfit in the old Shi temple. Surabhi shred an Instagram story where she is looking forward to performing Tandav. For those who don’t know, Tandav is an expression of dance that is done to appease Lord Shiva in the world of Naagins. The sequence has also left her fans excited for the same. Also Read - Naagin 5 August 29, 2020 Written Update: Bani Realises She is Adi Naagin as Takes The Form, Jay Gets Flashback From Past Life

Bani’s Roka Ceremony Begins:

Well, that is the new twist on the show. Bani and her family are prepping up for her engagement ceremony but with whom is she getting hitched? Veer or Jay! If reports are to be believed she will be getting engaged with Veer (Sharad Malhotra). Excited for the new twist in the drama?

Adi Naagin vs Cheel:

Jay and Bani have formed a special bond and are trying to decipher the flashes from the past. On the other hand, Veer is contemplating if Bani is Naagin and refuses to conclude that she is indeed a shape-shifting serpent. Now, Bani in her Adi Naagin form and Veer in his Cheel form will have a face-off. It will so happen that Cheel will save Bani from a threat and reveal his obsession with her. While Cheel will declare his love for her, Bani will refuse his feelings and remember the past. With so much of anger in her, she will turn into the most powerful Naagin and will say that Cheels’s love will be destroyed by her powers, and the history will be changed. The two then have a face-off.

Excited for tonight’s episode?