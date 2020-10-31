Popular supernatural show Naagin 5 will have some of the major twists this weekend and it will keep the viewers glued to their seats. A new character will be introduced this weekend who will play the role of little Bani. Yes, you heard us right! Child actor Kanishka Oberoi is roped in to play the character of little Bani, who will reveal her truth to Veer. On the other hand, the viewers will witness a budding romance between Veer and Bani. Also Read - Naagin 5 October 31, 2020 Written Update: Veer Tells Bani About Jay's Truth, Veer-Bani Challenege Each Other

During the Navratri celebrations, Bani is seen stabbing Veer but the real Bani comes and drags her out. So, is it Jay who disguised as Bani and tried to kill Veer?

Check Out The Major Twists To Take Place This Weekend:

Bani's Childhood Will Come Alive:

Bani’s childhood with come alive with child actor Kanishka Oberoi, who will bring out Bani’s past in front of Veer, which will make them fall in love with each other. This will also bring a major twist in their life.

Jai Will Ruin Bani-Veer Festive Season:

After being pissed at his failed plan, Jay plans the biggest conspiracy against Veer and Bani during the Dussehra celebrations. He disguises as a sardarji to ruin it the festival and put Veer and Bani in danger. Jay and Bani also have their romantic dance performance amid the function.

Mayuri Will Die?

The viewers will witness an intense drama. On one hand, Veer and Bani will be seen romancing and coming closer while playing dandiya during the Navratri celebrations. On the other hand, Mayuri will be found dead. A mysterious person kills her or is it Bani?

Stay tuned for the latest episode!