Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar entered Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5 as Akesh Cheel. His fans were rejoiced seeing his re-entry on the show. After he made a smashing entry on the show, he received immense love. Now, the actor will be bidding goodbye to the show as his role comes to an end and Sharad Malhotra makes a grand comeback on the show. Also Read - Naagin 5 Latest News: This MTV Splitsvilla Actor to Join Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra in Show

The actor also took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and on the last day of the shoot, he took several selfies and posed with the entire cast and crew. Also Read - Naagin 5 October 18, 2020 Written Update: Bani To Know About Jay's True Motive? Cheel Aka Sharad Malhotra Makes Grand Entry

Check out the posts here:

View this post on Instagram Focused 🖤 A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:31am PDT

Going by the videos, it looks like Bani is all set to marry again her Cheel husband Veeranshu Singhania. In tonight’s episode, Dheeraj aka Akesh Cheel will try to kill Bani but she will escape and go for the lookout of Veer. When she reaches the den, she will find Cheel Akesh (Dheeraj) and Veer (Sharad Malhotra) will be at loggerhead. Meanwhile, Bani will also try to know the person who is the brainchild behind the evil plan. She disguises as Akesh Cheel and calls Jay (Mohit Sehgal) so that he turns and she is able to see the face of the person.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya and essays the role of Karan Luthra.

Well, we will definitely miss him on the show!

