Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5 has been receiving love from its viewers for its interesting plot and twists in the show. The viewers are loving the chemistry between Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel Veeranshu. However, after Sharad has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is under home-quarantine, the real Cheel Akesh aka Dheeraj Dhoopar replaced Sharad temporarily and made his re-entry in the show. The move from the makers come as the plot is surrounding around Bani and Jay's life after their wedding and Jay's evil motive.

As per the Pinkvilla report, Sharad will be replaced temporarily on Naagin 5 until the time he does not complete his treatment and completely recover from the disease. Dheeraj Dhoopar will be entering the show from tonight’s episode and the promo has left fans excited and confused about his entry in the show. It would be interesting to watch if Surbhi and Dheeraj’s chemistry spark even more viewership for the show.



Besides Sharad, his co-actor Aakash Talwar, and director have also tested positive for coronavirus. Surbhi and Mohit have tested negative for COVID-19.

The story revolves around the love tale of Naagin, Naag Raj and Cheel Akesh. Several years ago during Satyug, a love tale began of the predecessor of the Naagin clan, Sarvashrestha Adi Naagin who fiercely fell in love with Naag Hriday but before their love story can reach a happy ending, destiny rips them apart and Cheek Aakesh enters Naagin’s life and fall in love with her. As Naagin’s love remains unfulfilled, she swears to take revenge as her dying wish. Centuries later, she is reincarnated during Kalyug and is determined to fulfill her love and avenge the past.