Naagin 5 Written Update, December 19: Bani Sharma keeps thinking about how Veeranshu Singhania reacted at the party. Jay brings the first-aid for her but Veer takes the box and throws it away and yells at him. He then asks all to leave Bani and him alone. He accuses Jay of taking away his wife from him. He asks him to stay away from Bani. Later, Bani confronts Veer and asks him to apologise. She then begins to transform into her naagin avatar and yells at him. He yells at her back and tells her that she will have to pay for it.

Balwant Singhania cheers to the fact that Veeranshu is now against Bani. Bani is still thinking about her husband and crying over how he has turned rude. She tells Veeranshu that she has lit a few candles as a mark of her apology. She says that she's very apologetic about the way she reacted and she wants to win his trust back. Veeranshu comes to her and looks into her eyes romantically. He blows the candles and apologises to her and says that he shouldn't have reacted so strongly. Bani then asks him to forget everything. Veeranshu keeps telling her that he hasn't received a mother's love in life and maybe that's the reason he's so rude to her. He promises to never leave her in life and asks her to move past the entire incident.

Veeranshu then takes Bani to a romantic dinner. He makes her drink alcohol and dances with her. While the two romance, Balwant goes out in search of the ‘maarkat’ with the help of ‘Dishasuchak’. Meanwhile, Veeranshu and Bani get drenched in rain and continue to romance. She shows him the ‘V’ written in her henna and what it means to her. That further impresses Veer. In the other picture, Maarkat tells Balwant that she’s ready to do one favour to him in exchange for her freedom.

Balwant and other men try but fail to remove the treeshul for Maarkat. They then walk away leaving her in the same lingering state. Meanwhile, the next morning, Veer wakes up and asks Bani to leave. He insults her and tells her that he doesn’t want to see her face. Bani is left stunned.

In the preview of the next episode, we see Bani asking for help to understand what’s wrong with her husband. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Naagin 5!