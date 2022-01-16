Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor is coming back with the sixth season of her supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin. While the teaser of the show has left fans excited, everyone is now eager to know who will turn the next icchadhari-naagin in the popular show. Several names including that of Rubina Dilaik and Riddhima Pandit are already making buzz on social media. However, amid all this, Ekta Kapoor took to social media and clarified that no name has been approached or approved so far. She also sought suggestions from fans and confirmed that no casting has been done so far.Also Read - Umar Riaz's Ex-Girlfriend Sonal Vengurlekar In Talks For Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6?

"NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but amidst bad muscle spasm n stomach infection heard some names who r ' confirmed '! Arey bhai/behn no names r even approached or approved! Ur suggestions guys!" Ekta Kapoor wrote.



Following this, several people took to the comment section of her post referring to Rubina Dilaik’s name for the role. Almost everyone seems to have suggested Rubina Dilaik for the role. “Rubina Dilaik, because her acting skills, dancing skills and beauty are just perfect for the lead role in Naagin 6,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user also requested Ekta to cast Rubina for Naagin 6 and Tejasswi Prakash (who is currently in Bigg Boss 15) for Naagin 7. Some of the netizens also asked for Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Aggarwal or Shraddha Arya as the lead of Naagin 6. For the male lead, fans suggested Gurmeet Choudhary and Karan Kundrra’s names too.

Meanwhile, several reports are doing rounds on social media about who will turn next icchadhari-naagin for the show. Apart from Rubina Dilaik, Riddhima Pandit and Sonal Vengurlekar’s name is also being speculated.

For the unversed, Ekta Kapoor had announced Naagin 6 in Bigg Boss last year. Back then, Ekta promised the comeback of the show to be more exciting.

The first season of Naagin premiered in 2015 and was a huge success. While the first two seasons of the show had Mouni Roy in the lead, season three featured Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri. In Naagin 4, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Reshami Desai won everyone’s hearts with their roles. Season five was taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra. Naagin 5 was also followed up by Kuch Toh Hai – Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, starring Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee in key roles.