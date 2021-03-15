Kuch Toh Hai Naagin actor Krishna Mukherjee Aka Priya set the internet on fire with her impressive dance moves as she grooves to her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni’s latest hit song ‘Tera Suit’. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she can b seen clad in a backless yellow crop top teamed up with a matching skirt as she attends her friend’s wedding. She completed her look with subtle makeup, high white colours and left her hair open and styled it in soft curls. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Adorable Birthday Post For Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hubby Rohanpreet Singh is All Hearts

She captioned it, “Love this song @alygoni @jasminbhasin2806 Love you guys. (sic)” Also Read - Beijing Turns Yellow As China Hit by Massive Sandstorm, Residents Share Scary Visuals | Watch Videos

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she also joined the viral trend ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’. Sharing a video from her friend’s wedding, she shared a video where she can be seen enjoying and grooving to the viral song. She captioned it, “Ye HUMARI PAWRY ho rahi hai (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786)



Meanwhile, Krishna and Aly were rumoured to be dating each other during Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. As of now, Aly Goni is dating Jasmin Bhasin. Speaking about his marriage plans, he had said earlier, “I entered the show to encourage her and during my stint in the show, I realised that she is the one for me. Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah. I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage.”