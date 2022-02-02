Naagin 6 latest update: Simba Nagpal, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 15, has bagged Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash. The actors have started shooting for the show and it has now been revealed that Simba has got a double role in the popular series. As reported by Bollywoodlife, Simmba will be playing the role of ‘Naag Raaj’ and he has been trying to build a solid physique for the same role.Also Read - Naagin 6: Urvashi Dholakia Joins Tejasswi Prakash, Says ‘Delighted to Return to Fiction Genre’

Earlier, actor Rajat Tokas was seen as Naag Raaj in season 3 and much like his role, Simba, too, will be seen in both a negative and a positive character. "Simba Nagpal will be seen in a double role. He has been working out at the gym diligently as the makers plan to introduce him as a hunk. It is a positive and negative character," the BL report quoted a source close to the production.

The entertainment portal had earlier reported how Ekta Kapoor has increased the budget of the show this season and she is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that Naagin 6 looks all grand with huge special effects. The makers have been asked to perform experiments and make it the biggest season so far. The budget of the show is reportedly Rs 130 crore which is what the makers would have used to make a full-fledged feature film. "There is immense pressure on Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal as this is a huge sum. People told Ekta Kapoor that she could have made a movie with this amount. The show is heavy on special effects this time around," mentioned the report.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra keeps visiting Tejasswi on the sets of Naagin 6 and a video of him interacting with Simba also went viral on Tuesday in which the two actors were seen having a good time on the sets. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Naagin 6!