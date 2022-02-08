Mumbai: Naagin 6 actor Maheck Chahal says her character in Ekta Kapoor’s show is like an Indian ‘Wonder Woman’ who is here as the saviour. The actor talked about her new show and how she loves the way this role challenges her and bring something new to the table. While speaking to Indian Express in her latest interview, Maheck said Naagin 6 is not making a joke of the coronavirus with a story set around the virus.Also Read - Naagin 6 Latest Update: Simba Nagpal to Romance Tejasswi Prakash in a Double Role?

The actor was quoted as saying, "Honestly, I am playing the Indian Wonder Woman. She is out there to save the world from coronavirus. It's a very positive character and I am super excited about it. The whole story has been changed this season. And I am glad that the makers were able to create such a strong character." She further revealed that she had settled down in Goa during the pandemic but this role was such that she decided to move back to Mumbai when Ekta called her up for Naagin 6.

Maheck, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, is seen as the shape-shifting snake in Naagin 6. She is joined by the likes of Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash in the show. She elaborated on the concept around which the story is set and said it is not a joke. "I don't think we are making a joke as it's a very serious subject, and also an important one. I think in the next few years, we might also get to see a lot of films being made on the same subject. So many people went through their toughest time and it's going to be relatable for them," she said.

Naagin 6 is being touted as the most expensive season so far with a budget of around Rs 130 crore, reported Bollywoodlife. The show will begin soon on Colors TV with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi leading it all the way.