Naagin 6, March 12 2022, Episode 9 Written Update: Today's episode starts with Rishabh shouting at his cousins and as he tells them the truth behind marrying Pratha. Hina enters Pratha's room and explains her that stay away from Rishabh as he should not touch her. As soon as Rishabh touches her he sees the mark at the back that's hidden with a white paste. Pratha says it's an injury, and thinks that he must be faking his love towards her.

Rishabh then asks how did she get the injury, was it because of hurting his father Lalit? Pratha convinces him she doesn't know about Rishabh's father as she was with him during their wedding ceremony. Pratha tries to escape from the room and finds something. She turns into shesh naagin and adds some sleeping element in Rishabh's milk so that he sleeps ASAP. Pratha as shesh naagin is in pain as she her skin is changing in the room where Rishabh is present. As soon as Rishabh comes from the washroom, Pratha (shesh naagin) is in her avatar and when he turns back, Pratha comes back to normal bridal look.

Pratha makes Rishabh drink that milk, instead he forces her to drink the milk. Pratha and Rishabh drink half-half glasses. After having a glass of milk, Pratha and Rishabh in a drunken state dance together on their first night after the wedding. Rishabh had that Pratha had something to harm him, but the milk was harmless. After sometime, the newly married couple wake up and did a filmy thing (Pratha's necklace gets stuck to Rishabh's kurta).

Seema finds Lalit in the house as there is no update on him. On the other hand, Reem brings a gun and puts her forehead on gunpoint. Pratha turns shesh naagin and freezes everyone in the house. She unloads the gun and unfreeze everyone.

Rishabh calls police to search his father, they together visit a jungle that’s near to Shiv temple. Meanwhile, Pratha and Hina also reach the jungle to find Lalit as they believe is he is still alive he may tell the truth to everyone. Police forces call dogs to find Lalit inside the jungle. With the use of all her powers, Pratha finds Lalit and sees if he is dead or alive. Then she tries to kills Lalit by throwing him inside the drainage. She also sends the police dog away while creating a fake storm inside the jungle.

Rishabh finds the drainage with the help of police forces. He sees bubbles coming out, so he jumps inside to find his father. In the upcoming episode, Lalit was seen inside the house where he describes shesh naagin aka Pratha to the family. Meanwhile, Urvashi gets her hand on naagin’s shed skin (kechuli).

Watch this space for the update on the Sunday, March 13 episode of Naagin 6!