Naagin 6: TV actor Rashami Desai, who won hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 15, has now joined the casts of Naagin 6. Her extraordinary entry in the season 6 as Laal Naagin has grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens who are in praises for her. Rashami plays a double role of Shalakha and Shanglira in Naagin 6 and fans have been calling her the best suitable actor of the series. Even a few of them compared her work with Tejasswi Prakash and said “Rashami is better, any day”. The actor impresses social media users with her dhamakedar entry in the show. A user wrote, “Appreciation Tweet For #RashamiDesai What A Great & Versatile Performer Rashmi How Beautiful You Played Both Of Yours Characters #Shalakha & #Shanglira ❤ And So beautiful”. Another talked about how effortlessly Rashami performed in double role. “Oh god…@TheRashamiDesai girl you just bought the goosebumps with your performance…. Ufff… You are doing a fabulous job darling…. So proud of you…. @ektarkapoor Thank you for giving us #RashamiDesai in #Naagin6 It was a treat to watch her”, the user had written.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Blushes After Paps Address Her as 'Bhabhi,' TejRan Fans Are in Awe

Fans are in love with Rashami Desai’s double role as Shalakha and Shanglira. Check out the reactions here:

Also Read - Karan Kundrra on Marriage Plans: Have Accepted Ki Meri Shaadi Tejasswi Se Ho Rahi Hai

Also Read - Naagin 6, 13 March 2022 Episode 10, Written Update: Rishabh Decorates Room For Pratha While Urvashi Finds Shed skin

Let’s only focus on the appreciation dje is getting from everywhere ❤️

That’s her CHARM & AURA (Touchwood)

How to act in a show & winning all the praises & limelight not being the lead is the biggest slaps on haters face 🙂#RashamiDesai • #Naagin6 #Naagin6WithRashamiDesai https://t.co/Oo2iljUgb6 — Rashami Desai Fan Page (@RashamiDesai_TM) March 28, 2022

Moral of the story ~ NO ONE CAN BEAT RASHAMI EXCEPT RASHAMI HERSELF !!

╮(. ❛ ᴗ ❛.)╭#RashamiDesai #Naagin6 pic.twitter.com/bDIyh0AF9a — ✯✯✯ (@IamMeghaRai) March 28, 2022

What are your thoughts on Rashami’s perfrmance?