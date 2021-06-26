Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin is one of the most television shows. While people are eagerly waiting for the sixth season of this supernatural show, reportedly Ridhima Pandit is likely to join the lead along with Niyati Fatnani. Also Read - Naagin 6: Niyati Fatnani To Play Shape-Shifting Adinaagin In Ekta Kapoor's Show?

As fans wait for Naagin 6, a lot of speculation is already going around about who will be playing the role of icchadhari Naagin in the upcoming season. Earlier, it was reported that Niyati Fatnani will be playing the lead in Naagin 6 and now reportedly Ridhima Pandit is likely to join her as well as the lead in the show. However, there is no official statement on the same so far. Also Read - Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant Actor Ridhima Pandit's Mother Dies Due to COVID-19

On Friday, Ridhima took to social media sharing a series of pictures of herself which made fans wonder if she will be the next Naagin. “Aap Naagin mein aa rhi hai kya?” asked one of the fans. Also Read - Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein Actor Krishna Mukherjee is Upset Over Show Going Off-Air, Says 'Too Premature'

Meanwhile, the casting process for the upcoming season of Naagin is underway. Earlier SpotboyE reported that Niyati Fatnani will be playing the lead in Naagin 6. The report cited a source claiming, “Auditions are being done for the new season of Naagin 6 and there are high chances that Niyati Fatnani will play the lead in the show. The actress was also considered for season 5 but Surbhi Chandana was finalised later. But this time the makers are keen on finalising Niyati for the role.”

Ridhima Pandit featured in several television shows including Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

The first season of Naagin premiered in 2015 and was a huge success. While the first two seasons of the show had Mouni Roy in the lead, season three featured Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri. In Naagin 4, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Reshami Desai won everyone’s hearts with their roles. Season five was taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra. Naagin 5 was also followed up by Kuch Toh Hai – Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, starring Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee in key roles.