Bigg Boss 14 winner and actor Rubina Dilaik is much in demand after she came out of the house. As per the latest report by Filmibeat, the actor has been approached by Ekta Kapoor to play the lead in Naagin 6. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. When Ekta Kapoor entered Bigg Boss 14 house, she had expressed her desire to work with Rubina and if the reports turned out to be true then the viewers will soon get to watch her in a Naagin avatar.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Kuch Toh Hai, will be reportedly going off-air on March 21. The show failed to garner TRP which is the main reason why makers have reportedly decided to pull-off the plug of the show. A source close to the development told Times of India, "The entire crew is aware of the development for a week now, but they were all waiting for an official confirmation. In current times, anything is possible. When a show does not connect with viewers, makers believe that it is better to pull the plug than give it time. It is very sad for the entire team, they are naturally upset."

Lately, there have been reports that Rubina might make a comeback on television with her popular show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She had quit the show last year in January. As per the report by News 18, "The decision was taken after Vivian( Dsena) refused to comply. The makers wanted someone with a huge fan base on social media and a little spice in the story. So, during a meeting, after Bigg Boss 14 ended, someone suggested that why not get the character of Saumya which was played by Rubina. The idea was liked and approved in the next few days."

Reportedly, she and her husband Abhinav Shukla were also approached for the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, Abhinav refused the reports.

For the uninitiated, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla featured in Neha Kakkar’s music video, Marjaneya. The song was trending at number 1 on YouTube soon after its release. She will also feature in a music video opposite Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra.

