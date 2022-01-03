Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin is one of the most popular and successful shows on Indian television. While fans are eagerly waiting for its upcoming season, the teaser of the show has been released. On Monday, the makers of the supernatural show dropped the teaser and raised excitement among fans. Balaji Telefilms took to Instagram and shared the teaser which opens with a background voice talking about all the changes in the world since 2019 after the coronavirus outbreak. “Iss Badalti Duniya Ka Rang Dekh, Laut Rahi hai Woh Jiska Sabko Hai Intezaar,” the caption read.Also Read - Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive For Covid-19, Asks Close Ones to Get Tested as Well

This has also raised speculations about who will be the next icchadhari-naagin in the famous show. While some fans mentioned that Riddhima Pandit can be the naagin in the show, others wished for Rubina Dilaik to play the lead. Netizens are also speculating if Mahek Chahal can join the cast of the show too. Fans also asked what new and exciting will the season six of Naagin bring. “Aab kya doosre planet see aaye hai Naagin?” one of the social media users wrote. Another person commented, “I hope This season of Naagin will rock and make us too much entertainment. Badalti duniya ke sath badalti naagin ka badalta roop dekhne ka intajar rahega.” Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Most Tweeted About Bigg Boss Personalities, Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya Join

Watch Naagin 6 Teaser Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Telefilms (@balajitelefilmslimited)

For the unversed, Ekta Kapoor had announced Naagin 6 in Bigg Boss last year. Back then, Ekta promised the comeback of the show to be more exciting.

The first season of Naagin premiered in 2015 and was a huge success. While the first two seasons of the show had Mouni Roy in the lead, season three featured Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri. In Naagin 4, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, and Reshami Desai won everyone’s hearts with their roles. Season five was taken over by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra. Naagin 5 was also followed up by Kuch Toh Hai – Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, starring Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee in key roles.

