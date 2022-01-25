Mumbai: since the promo of Naagin 6 was released by the makers, fans and the audience started the guessing game that who will be the face of naagin in this season. After Mouni Roy in season 1 and 2, Surbhi Jyoti in season 3, Nia Sharma in 4 and Surbhi Chandna in 5, the fans are now eager to know who will be the naagin in season 6? Well, we don’t know about her but yes, there is a good news for all the Naagin fans out there. Latest reports suggest that TV’s famous vamp Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia will be making a comeback in Naagin for one of the roles. It is for sure Ekta Kapoor’s best finding as they worked together in Kausatii Zindagii Kay.Also Read - Naagin 6 Latest Promo: Who is The Lead? Fans Guess Mahira Sharma, Rubina Dilaik

Urvashi Dholakia, who was last seen in Chandrakanta, is returning to the fiction genre after four years. The report further says Urvashi in Naagin 6 will be seen in a completely new avatar. Well, we don’t know whether she plays the role of a naagin or human as everything is under wraps. We tried calling her but she didn’t respond for the comment on the same. Also Read - Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor Seeks Suggestions About Next Icchadhari-Naagin, Fans Plead For Rubina Dilaik

Urvashi Dholakia is in the industry for more than 20 years. A few months ago, in an interview the actor revealed how she used to work round the clock. “I didn’t know what Diwali and Holi offs were back then. There were times when we worked 36 hours at a stretch. I barely spent time at home. I would come for 20 mins, take a shower and start work again. That was in the early 2000s. I was doing six shows at that time and all of them were on air,” she said in an interview. Also Read - Umar Riaz's Ex-Girlfriend Sonal Vengurlekar In Talks For Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6?