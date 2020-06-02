During the times of crisis due to the outbreak of COVID-19, film and television actors are coming forward to help the people in need and the daily wage workers. Now, television actor Pearl V Puri has transferred money directly to the bank accounts of the spot boys, who have worked for shows starring him. The Naagin actor was quick to get a list and transferred the money into their accounts. Also Read - Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra Governor, Gets Full Support From Govt in His 'Ghar Bhejo' Initiative

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pearl said that he received calls from some of the spot boys and they shared the problems and tough situation they are going through. He was quoted as saying, “I recently received a couple of calls from spot boys, who were part of my TV shows and they shared that they were facing problems and tough situations due to this lockdown. I thought that there would be so many others like them from the industry. And I felt I should do whatever I can in my capacity to help. It felt like it was my responsibility to help them. So I asked for a list of spot boys, which included their contacts and bank details, and the list I received had more than a 100 names, that too from one particular production house. I immediately transferred money into their accounts, which is the least I could do in these circumstances.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Lauds Sonu Sood: “The Example You've Set Speaks Volumes of The Kind of Person You Are”



He further added, “We are all in this together and we have to look after each other. My heart weeps for them and I will always do whatever I can for people who are in need. I just hope this pandemic ends soon and we can get back to our lives. Till then please stay home and safe.”

Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Sonu Sood are doing their bit during desperate times. While Salman transferred money to 25,000 wage workers, Sonu Sood has helped migrant workers to reach their home from different parts of India.

Meanwhile, the total cases of coronavirus are 198706, and the death toll has risen to 5,598.