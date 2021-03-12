Actor Rubina Dilaik is creating the right buzz ever since she emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. On Thursday, In her latest viral video on Instagram, she is seen shaking a leg with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The couple is seen dancing to the tunes of Tonny Kakkar’s song Tera Suit that recently hit the screens starring Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni. While the original song has crawled up on the charts, Rubina-Abinav’s version is also a hit among their fans. Also Read - Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 15 Now? She Says Salman Khan Asked Her to Come Back

In the comment section of the post, fans can be seen telling RubiNav that they performed better than JasLy on their song. Well, for those who don’t know, the whole Rubina vs Jasmin rivalry came down from Bigg Boss where the two actors just turned foes from best friends during their stay in the house. A few days back, when the song was released, Rubina tagged both Aly and Tony while showing her support but did not mention Jasmin. Now, when she performed on her number, the fans were left surprised to see Jasmin’s comment on Rubina’s post. Also Read - ‘I Lost My Bua’: Rubina Dilaik Ends Silence on Her Behaviour With Paparazzi at Mumbai Airport - Video Goes Viral

Acknowledging the video, Jasmin posted a simple ‘wow’ in the comments section as Rubina tagged her with Aly in the caption. However, while it seems that Jasmin and Rubina are trying to bury the hatchet, their fans are adamant about pitting one against the other. Rubina’s fans were seen telling her in the comments how she shouldn’t have taken an extra step to promote Jasmin’s song. One user wrote, ”Jasmin se toh better hai” another user wrote, ”I’m sure this is better than the whole music video 🥺❤️” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Challenger Arshi Khan Buys a New House in Mumbai, Here Are The Inside Pics

Earlier, Rubina posted the song on her story and snubbed Jasmin while she tagged Aly Goni. Also, Abhinav in a recent interview made it clear that he will never talk or meet the Naagin star again.

When actor Jasmin Bhasin entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the contestants, she found her biggest support in fellow contestants in Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla. However, the friendship didn’t last long and she ended up breaking her ties with them. Your thoughts on Rubina promoting Tera Suit?

— Written by Aditi Adhikari