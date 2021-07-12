Mumbai: TV actor Anaya Soni, who was seen in Naamkaran, is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai with a severe kidney ailment. The actor revealed that she has no money to support her treatment and her only kidney that was donated to her by her father has failed now. Anaya’s kidneys failed six years ago after which her father donated one kidney to her. However, she needs a kidney transplant again.Also Read - Shagufta Ali Reaches Out to Sonu Sood For Financial Help After CINTAA Offers Negligible Amount

Anaya talked to ETimes and said that she was taking up whatever projects were coming her way but now she is completely bed-ridden and is on medicines to lower her creatinine. The actor said that her family was supporting her financially with her mother running a garment business and her brother also doing well in life. However, her house caught fire sometime back burning her mother’s clothes and her brother’s machines. She was quoted as saying, “My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt sometime ago when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya. We are just hand-to-mouth now.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Daddaji in Need of Financial Help, Haven't Acted Since Naagin in July

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANAYA T SONI (@theanayasoni)

Also Read - Shree Krishna Actor Sunil Nagar Seeks Financial Help, Says 'Family Has Abondoned me' | Exclusive

Anaya is admitted to Mumbai’s Holy Spirit Hospital and the doctors are yet to begin her dialysis. She said, “They are giving me medicines to bring down my creatinine, which was over 9 when I got admitted. Too much more to go. Dialysis has not yet begun, that will take some time. We are also looking for a donor.”

Anaya has worked in shows like Crime Petrol, Adalat, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, among others. She was doing a Telugu show titled Rudrama Devi when she got hospitalised. Recalling the happier days, Anaya said, “Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never dreamt of such a situation when I was doing shows like Naamkaran and Crime Patrol.”

She has shared the details of her bank account in an Instagram post, seeking financial help from fans and well-wishers. We wish her a speedy recovery!