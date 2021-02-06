TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, Jankee Parekh have become parents to a baby boy! Nakuul took to Instagram to announce the good news on Saturday morning. He shared a picture of his newborn baby and flaunted the tiny hands of the baby. While announcing the arrival of the boy, Nakul captioned the post as, “February 3, 2021. This is ❤️Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & “. In the pic, the little munchkin is seen holding his mommy’s finger and Nakuul, on the other side, holds the baby’s hand. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra To Enter Controversial House as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Connection

Take a look at the beautiful photo of Nakkul, Jaankee, and the newborn baby here:

As soon as Nakuul shared the good news on social media, their friends from the industry and fans started took to the comment section to wish the new mum-dad. Actors including Kishwer Merchant, Kritika Kamra, Hina Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, and more congratulated the couple on the arrival of their baby boy.

In November 2020, the couple shared some beautiful pictures from the traditional baby shower ceremony that took place at their residence. They were dressed up in pastel shades of blue and pink. Nakuul and Jankee also shared a couple of maternity photoshoot pictures. Jankee flaunted her bare baby bump with confidence in the pics.

Nakuul -Jankee started dating at a very young age and later took their relationship to marriage. Nakuul once said that Jankee is the only and the first girl she dated and then got married to. “My first thought when I saw Jankee was, ‘How amazing would life be, if she agreed to marry me.’ I was only 18 but my instincts told me, she was the one. We were both trainings with Shiamak–I saw her there for the first time. I was also interning at BSE & remember travelling from there to Andheri, strategizing an opening line”, Nakuul told in an interview with Humans of Bombay.