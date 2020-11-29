Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, Jankee Parekh, are all set to welcome their first child soon. On Saturday, the duo shared some beautiful pictures from the traditional baby shower ceremony that took place at their residence. The couple looked all happy and lovely dressed up in pastel shades of blue and pink. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Wife Jankee Parekh Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Maternity Photoshoot, Video

Jankee, who’s a singer by profession, radiated her pregnancy glow and looked absolutely pretty in a blue suit and matching kundan jewellery. Her husband and one of the most loved actors from the small screen, Nakuul looked all dapper in his pink pathani kurta. Together, they created many picture-perfect moments and posed for the photos that are now going viral on social media. Also Read - Enough With The Hatred: Amid Tanishq Ad Row, People Share Beautiful Stories of Inter-Religion Marriages | Read

While sharing the photos from her God Bharai function, Jankee wrote, “Still twirling (only a little slowly) #godhbharai #babyonboard,” (sic) and while posting a reel with her husband, she said, “Haven’t stopped dancing since 2001,” (sic) Also Read - Ishqbaaz Actors Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta Try to Imitate Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas And The Video Will Leave You in Splits, Watch

Earlier last month, Jankee took to Instagram to announce the news of her pregnancy and wrote a beautiful caption alongside some pretty pictures. “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all. we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta,” read the post.

The couple looks gorgeous and we wish them the best for the future!