Nakuul Mehta nude pics: Nakuul Mehta Actor Nakuul Mehta on Tuesday shared a hilarious post on social media in which he could be seen posing naked, following the trend set by Ranveer Singh in a photoshoot for Paper magazine. Only Nakuul didn’t really shoot for it but simply superimposed his face on Ranveer’s photo.Also Read - FIR Against Ranveer Singh For Posting Nude Photos on Instagram

It was last weekend that Ranveer’s nude pictures broke the internet and the entire social media got abuzz with memes and reactions to his bold choice of shedding it all for the camera. In his latest post on Instagram though, Nakuul cleverly photoshopped one of the popular images from the photoshoot and put his face on it. He also replaced ‘Paper’ with ‘Stone’, giving another reason to the fans to enjoy a hearty laugh. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Comes Fully 'Covered Up' in kurta-pyjama After Nude Photoshoot, Netizens Say 'Kapde Kyu Pehne'

Both his fans and friends have showered him with love and funny comments on the post. The funniest comment came from his wife Jankee who jokingly said she’s going to deliver him his boxers right away. Her comment read, “Dunzo’ing your boxers right away. Put ‘em on Now 😉 (sic).” Also Read - Ranveer Singh on Flaunting His Naked Self: ‘I'm So Hungry For Work…’

Check Nakuul Mehta’s fake nude photoshoot here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Nakuul is one of the most loved faces on Indian television. His performances in TV shows like Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha…, Ishqbaaz and Bade Achche Lagte Hain… among others have been appreciated widely by the audience.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is back at work after making noise on the internet with the photoshoot. He made an appearance at an award show on Monday and wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani the next day.