Mumbai: Nakuul Mehta took to social media sharing the first-ever glimpse of her 7-month-old son Sufi. In the video, baby Sufi can be seen playing around as he looks cutest in a blue shirt and shorts. What will surely win your heart is his blonde hair and blue eyes.

Sharing the video, Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Hi, I am Sufi and I am 7 months old today. It's so nice to finally meet you. P.S. Letting my folks share this on my behalf 'cause I got cool things to do! @babysufim (sic)." Jankee too shared the same video on her Instagram account.

Several fans, friends and television celebrities took to the comment section of Nakuul Mehta's post showering love on baby Sufi. Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, "Finally is pyare bache ke darshan ho gaye. What a good-looking boy he is. The eyes 👀 uffff! God bless."

Television actor Kashmira Irani addressed herself as Sufi’s massi and dropped a red heart emoji. “Sufiiiii..Welcome baby ❤️ Kashu maasi is sending you so much love and light,” she wrote. While Karan Grover called him ‘King Sufi’, his Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant co-star Ridhima Pandit commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ gorgeous Sufiii touchwood.”

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh became parents to a baby boy on February 3, 2021. Back then, the actor took to social media announcing the news with a picture in which the little munchkin was seen holding his mommy’s finger and Nakuul, on the other side, was holding the baby’s hand.

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta is currently seen in the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai along with Disha Parmar.