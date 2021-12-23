Mumbai: Television actor Nakuul Mehta has been tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actor took to his official Instagram account and shared his health update with fans. Nakuul also shared a glimpse of his quarantine life and revealed that he has been reading books, watching web series and consuming homemade meals along with the required medicines.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Surprises Disha Parmar on KBC 13, Asks Amitabh Bachchan to Share Marriage Lessons

“Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid!” Nakuul wrote. Also Read - Disha Parmar Talks About 'Exhausting' Schedule Before Wedding With Rahul Vaidya | Read On

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Nakkul’s post and wished him a speedy recovery. Nakuul’s Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 co-star Disha Parmar wrote, “We are all waiting.. get healthy & back soon.” Actor Karan Veer Grover also sent him wishes and commented, “Bounce back stronger sooner and sufiyer (just inventing a word there).” Gautam Rode, Karishma Irani, Kunal Jaisingh Vijayendra Kumeria also asked Nakuul to take care of.

On the work front, Nakuul is currently seen as Ram Kapoor in the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai along with Disha Parmar.

Meanwhile, Nakuul Mehta is not the first actor to be tested positive for coronavirus. With the sudden spike in cases, several Bollywood actors too including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor were also tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back.

Wishing Nakuul Mehta a speedy recovery!