Mumbai: Days after television actor Nakuul Mehta was tested positive for coronavirus, his wife Jankee and son Sufi have also contracted the virus now. On Monday, Jankee took to social media and penned a long note revealing how the family faced hardships in recent days. She revealed that a few days after Nakuul was tested positive for coronavirus, their 11-month-old son Sufi was also rushed to the hospital for the same. The child was then admitted into ICU and had to undergo several tests.Also Read - Nakuul Mehta Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shares a Glimpse of His Quarantine Life

“We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?” Jankee wrote. Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2: Disha Parmar Takes Inspiration From Real Life Marriage Outfit For Priya's Sangeet Ceremony

Jankee also mentioned how she was taking care of Sufi single-handedly when she was also tested positive for coronavirus. “Having to single-handedly take care of Sufi 24/7 at the hospital felt exhausting. Little did I realise that a huge part of the fatigue & exhaustion was also because I was positive too,” she wrote. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal To ‘Create Magical Moments’ On Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

The actor’s wife concluded by sending love and wishes to their son who has turned 11-month-old today. “Sufi turns 11 months, today. Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison,” Jankee wrote.

Nakuul Mehta was also tested positive for coronavirus on December 23. Back then, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actor took to his official Instagram account and shared a glimpse of his quarantine life.

Nakuul and Jankee welcomed Sufi in their lives on February 3, 2021.