Mumbai: Actor Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh shared an emotional post on Monday, revealing the struggle she and her baby had to go through when the four-month-old Sufi underwent surgery. Jankee, who has been a hands-on mother, took to Instagram to express the ordeal. She revealed that the baby was diagnosed with a condition called Bilateral Inguinal Hernia that needed to be operated on.

In a heartfelt and inspiring post for all the new moms, Jankee said she prepared her baby for the surgery and was amazed to see the kind of strength and resilience he showed during the day of the surgery. The new mom said her child Sufi was prepared for adjusting his body clock according to the time of the surgery.

"What worried me was the fact that he had to fast for 4 hours before and 2 hours after surgery as he was going to be administered anesthesia. So until the day of the surgery, I would wake him up every night at 3 am, feed him & then time his sleep pattern making sure that he doesn't wake up for the next 4.5 hours & if he did, I didn't feed him immediately. My plan was to mimic the day of the surgery, so that his body clock gets trained for the procedure & he doesn't wake up earlier & ask for milk. Besides that I kept talking to him about how he needs to sleep for longer on that day, how we are going to get through this together. He would keep staring at my face & listen attentively. Or atleast that's what I thought:-)" said Jankee.

She also narrated how Sufi followed what was taught to him and how she overcame the fear of seeing her child going under the knife at such a tender age. “Babies are a lot more resilient than we think. They understand & sense each & everything that we feel & communicate. I truly believe my long chats with Sufi & our training helped him pass this exam with flying colours,” she said.

Jankee and Nakuul welcomed their baby Sufi in February this year. The couple later revealed how they had decided on the name of their child way in advance when Jankee was still in her first trimester. The singer and social media influencer often keep sharing her vlogs and other posts on how she is trying to develop an exclusive bond with her child and how her husband is helping her in bringing up Sufi exactly the way they had imagined.

Our best wishes to the couple and their darling Sufi!