Actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya announced on Sunday that they are going to welcome their first child very soon. The couple got engaged in January this year and have been together for one year. While the news definitely brought smiles on the faces of the couple's fans, it also surprised many who were totally taken aback considering Hardik-Natasa announced the news of engagement just a few months back.

Abhay Deol, Krystle D'Souza, Sukriti Kandpal, and other Bollywood-TV celebs wished the couple on social media. And most of the comments on the post seemed written in a surprising tone. While Abhay wrote, "OMG! Congratulations!!!!!," Natasha's friend Nityami Shirke posted, "OMGSH 😍 biggest congratulations to you both 🤗❤️ and love always!" Check out the comments here:

Hardik and Natasa had a private pre-wedding ceremony at the cricketer’s residence. The couple has been living together during the lockdown and their families have given their blessings to begin a new journey. The popular cricketer proposed to Natasa on a private yacht in Dubai on January 1 this year. After that, Natasa and Hardik dined out with each other’s families and bonded well.

While Hardik is an all-rounder in the Indian cricket team, he’s more famous for his stylish lifestyle and statements that lead to controversies. Natasa entered the film industry by participating in the reality show Bigg Boss. Even though she didn’t win the show, she emerged out as one of the most loved contestants inside the house. The actor did a few films post that and also participated in dance reality shows. Congratulations to the couple!