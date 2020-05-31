Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Natasa Stankovic is expecting her first child with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The couple announced the news of the pregnancy in a lovely post on Instagram on Sunday evening. As soon as it went viral, several Bollywood and television stars took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to the couple. Natasa’s ex-boyfriend, Aly Goni, too, commented on the actor’s post and wished happiness to the couple. Aly commented on Natasa’s post with heart emojis and smileys. He also wished the blessings of the almighty for them. Also Read - Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya's Pregnancy Announcement Leaves Abhay Deol And Other Bollywood Celebs Surprised

Aly wrote, "😍😍😍 God blesssss u guys ❤️❤️" (sic). Other celebs also wished the couple on Instagram including Abhay Deol, Krystle D-Souza, Nityaami Shirke, Sukriti Kandpal, and Shantanu Maheshwari among others.

Aly and Natasa were seen as a couple in Nach Baliye last year. It was right after the season ended that the news of Natasa dating Hardik came out. And then, surprising all, Hardik announced his engagement with the stunning actor on January 1. The cricketer proposed to Natasa on a private yacht in Dubai and the pictures of the happily engaged couple went viral instantly.

The two are head over heels in love with each other and keep sharing lovey-dovey posts on social media. Their Instagram timeline is filled with photos that speak volumes of their beautiful chemistry and the feelings that they share. In the caption of her post, while announcing the pregnancy, Natasa wrote how she’s excited to begin a new journey with Hardik and welcome their first child soon. The post read, “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better 😊 Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes 🙏” (sic)