TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak who plays the role of Nattu Kaka has been admitted to the hospital for immediate surgery. The actor developed a lump in his neck and was scheduled to undergo surgery today, Sunday.

A report in Times of India quoted a source close to the production of Sab TV saying how Nayak wanted to come to the sets as soon as possible but his health condition now demands him to wait for sometime more. "A few days ago, Ghanshyam sir was detected with a lump in his neck, and the doctor advised surgery. He will recuperate soon and return back to the show. Nattu kaka is one of the interesting characters in the show and people love watching him. He is a senior actor and masses enjoy his comic timing. Nattu Kaka had also expressed his wish to continue working when the government barred 65 years of age from visiting sets," said the source.

Initially, when the Maharashtra government allowed the production houses to resume the shoots, artistes above 65 years were restricted to come on the sets. However, after the Bombay High Court quashed the government's guidelines, a joyous Nayak was all set to join the cast of the Ganpati special episodes that aired recently. However, he started feeling uneasiness around his neck and upon testing, got to know that he will have to have surgery soon.

The source further told the daily, “The production house has extended their support to the senior actor, but it will be some time before he returns to the show. Here’s wishing the actor a speedy recovery.”

We wish him a speedy recovery!