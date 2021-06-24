Mumbai: Popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak who is known for the role of Nattu Kaka, is battling cancer. He recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun chemotherapy sessions after new knots in his neck were found. Last year in September, Ghanshyam Nayak was detected with a lump in his neck, and the doctor advised him surgery. Now, he has been undergoing chemotherapies. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanashyam Nayak AKA Nattu Kaka Diagnosed With Cancer, Undergoing Treatment

Nattu kaka is one of the interesting characters in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and people love watching him. In the show, he works at Jethalal’s shop. You will be surprised to know that Ghanshyam’s illness has not stopped him from working. His last wish is to die with makeup on and work until his last breath. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Makes Some Shocking Revelations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Ghanshyam Nayak (@ghanshyamnayak_official)



Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak has worked in about 350 Hindi serials with 200 Gujarati and Hindi films but kept struggling throughout his life. The 77-year-old actor inspires many! He resumed work, shot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah amid chemotherapy. He told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, “My health is fine, but the treatment had to be started again. Currently, I am undergoing chemotherapy sessions. It was after four months that I shot a special episode for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Daman last week. Believe me, I enjoyed a lot.” Also Read - TRP Report Week 23: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Slips To No. 5 | Full List

Viewers will get to see him in the coming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

We wish for his speedy recovery.