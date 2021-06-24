Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who is best known for playing Nattu Kaka in the popular show, has passed away at the age of 77. The actor was battling cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. In September this year, he underwent surgery at a Mumbai hospital after he was diagnosed with a lump in his neck and he underwent surgery to remove it. He had informed Times of India that there was not one, but eight glands were removed from his neck. Producer of Asit Modi confirmed the news on Twitter.Also Read - Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Passes Away

Nattu kaka was one of the interesting characters in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and people love watching him. You will be surprised to know that Ghanshyam's illness had not stopped him from working. His last wish was to die with makeup on and work until his last breath.

Ghanshyam Nayak started working at the age of 7. Back then, he featured as a child artist in the 1960 film Masoom. Ghanshyam has worked in over 100 Gujarati and Hindi films and in around 350 Hindi television serials. He was also seen in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Tere Naam, Chori Chori, and Khaki. He has also featured on the popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The late actor had inspired many!

We wish strength to the actor’s family in these difficult times!