Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka in popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently underwent surgery at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to the Suchak Hospital in Malad after he complained of uneasiness in the neck. Later, it was diagnosed with a lump in his neck and he underwent surgery to remove that on Monday. Also Read - Nattu Kaka From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Gets Hospitalised, Read on

However, as reported by the Times of India, Nayak informed that there was not one, but eight glands that were removed from his neck. He said, “Eight knots were removed. And, I really don’t know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega.” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Actor Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan, Neha Mehta Aka Anjali Quit The Show

The surgery lasted for four hours and Nayak has now been advised at least a month of bed rest. This means that the audience will not be able to see Nattu Kaka in the Gokuldhaam society for a long time. The actor expressed his disappointment over the news and said that he was all excited to get back on the sets when this problem was diagnosed. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah News: Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi to be Replaced by Dil Toh Pagal Hai Actor Balvinder Singh Suri?

He told the daily, “I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. Today is the first day that I have eaten food after the surgery that was performed on me on Monday. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumed the shoot when the Maharashtra government lifted the restrictions after the lockdown. However, artistes above the age of 65 were still not allowed to appear on the sets. This held back Nayak who plays one of the most loved characters on the show. As soon as the Bombay High Court quashed the state guidelines, the actor was hopeful to begin work again.

We wish a speedy recovery to everyone’s dear Nattu Kaka!