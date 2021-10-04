Nattu Kaka passes away: Actor Ghanshyam Nayak of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame passed away at around 5:30 pm on Sunday. The actor was popular for his performance in the role of Nattu Kakka in the show. Nayak passed away after battling cancer at the age of 77. In his latest interview with a daily, his co-star Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagga remembered him as a ‘pure soul’. Talking about his sufferings and the incredible pain he had been experiencing for a few months, the actor mentioned that he is in a better place now.Also Read - Ghanshyam Nayak Dies: Fans Pay Tribute To Nattu Kaka, Say 'TMKOC Will No More Be The Same'

Vekaria spoke to ETimes and said that the entire Taarak Mehta family is going to miss him a lot because he was the man with no evil in his heart. He added that Nayak never spoke badly about anyone and was always so passionate about his work. “I would always remember Ghanshyam ji as one of the pure souls that I’ve ever met in my life. I don’t think I will ever meet a person like him ever. He was a very simple person and I never saw him ever talking ill about anyone. He always spoke about positivity. He was very passionate about his work. I think God had some other plans for him. I and the entire Taarak family will miss him every single day,” he said. Also Read - Ghanshyam Nayak No More: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Pays Homage To Nattu Kaka | Official Statement

The actor talked about his condition during the last few days. Vekaria said that everyone’s favourite Nattu Kaka couldn’t eat or drink anything in his last days because he was in immense pain. “He was in a lot of pain since the last 2-3 months and I feel now he is in a better place. I would often speak to his son and he would tell me that he was in immense pain and had become cranky because of it. He was not able to gulp, eat or even drink water. He was going through a lot, so in a way now he is in the safe hands of God. May his soul rest in peace,” he explained. Also Read - Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Passes Away

Ghanshyam Nayak’s funeral will take place on Monday. While the show’s producer, Asit Modi, paid his homage to the veteran actor, Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal is expected to attend the funeral today. He was out of the country and is reportedly flying back today. Meanwhile, Tanmay is down with malaria and has been advised of complete bed rest.

We wish strength to Nattu Kaka’s family and pray for his soul to rest in peace!