Mumbai: Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was reminded of her late husband Rishi Kapoor when the makers of Indian Idol 12 played the special videos sent by veteran actors Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra. The actor will be taking over the screens this weekend as the contestants celebrate Rishi Kapoor's legacy in the show.

At one point in the show, Neetu Kapoor couldn't resist her tears as Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan talked about the late actor and how lively he was. Expressing his love and fondness for Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh said, "Rishi was an open-hearted and frank person. Our friendship lasted for 45 years and till today I feel his absence. In the true sense, he is an Indian Idol and I miss him a lot." Jeetendra praised Neetu's commitment towards her family and her eternal support to her late husband. "I cannot express the feeling of how much I miss him. He is always going to be Chintu for me. Hats off to Neetu Ji for being the best companion, handling him and the entire family together," he said.

Both the videos made it hard for Neetu to stop tearing up. She seemed overwhelmed as people talked about the impression her late husband has left on the lives of so many people. "I wanted to celebrate Rishi today but, looking at these videos and love from his legendary friends, I am just emotional and feeling overwhelmed," she said while also adding an interesting anecdote about the moment she fell in love with him.

The Rishi Kapoor-special episode will also see his wife dancing to Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karege and Ek Mai Aur Ek Tu among other songs that were originally picturised on Rishi Kapoor.

