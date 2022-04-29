Neetu Kapoor viral video: It’s been two years since Rishi Kapoor passed away. However, there’s no day when his fans don’t remember him or recall the time when the senior actor showed how he was one in a million. Recently in the show that his wife, Neetu Kapoor, judges, a woman came to talk about his generosity and how he was a man with a big heart. The promo of the episode that has been released by the channel shows Neetu breaking down as she explains how she listens to such stories everyday where someone is talking about the kindness of her late husband.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Raise A Toast To Their New Beginnings Just Like Neetu Kapoor And Rishi Kapoor Did, Pics Go Viral

Neetu, who’s judging Dance Deewane Junior with Nora Fatehi and Master Marzi went emotional when a contestant’s mother came to the stage and talked about how Rishi Kapoor looked out for her husband and helped him whenever he was in need. She then dedicated a song to the late actor and sang ‘Lambi Judaai’ that made Neetu break down into tears. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor's Mehndi is Proof How Much She Misses Rishi Kapoor at Ranbir-Alia's Wedding - See Viral Pics

As seen in the promo, the veteran actress later said how no day goes by when she doesn’t miss her late husband or someone doesn’t make her realise how he was a lovely human being. “Rishi ji is not here but I meet someone every day and every day, someone reminds me of him. Everybody has some or the other story with him. Somehow, somewhere, he is still connected to me,” she said. Watch the promo here: Also Read - Neetu Kapoor's Style-File From Ranbir-Alia's Wedding is Full of Grace, Guess The Price of Her Suit - See Pics

Neetu decided to face the camera again after her husband’s demise in 2020 during the pandemic. The actress is gearing up for the release of her movie titled ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo‘ which also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in important roles. The actress is seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show which is hosted by Karan Kundrra.