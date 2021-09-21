Neha Kakkar on pregnancy: Singer Neha Kakkar finally broke her silence on the rumours of her pregnancy. The singer visited the sets of Dance Deewane 3 with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and revealed that they are not planning to start a family yet.Also Read - Neha Kakkar Unfollows Few People On Instagram Citing Bad Experiences, Says 'Such Is Life'

Neha and Rohanpreet looked absolutely lovely as they joined Madhuri Dixit, Bharti Singh, and others on the dance reality show. Swooned away by a contestant’s performance on stage, Neha mentioned that if she ever has a child, she would want her baby to be like her. Contestant Gunjan performed on the song Lungi Dance when Neha blessed her and said, “Rohu aur maine abhi socha nahi hai baby ka but agar kabhi baby kare toh hum chahenge ki Gunjan jaisi ho (Rohanpreet and I have not thought about having a baby yet but if we have one, we would want her to be just like Gunjan).” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 : From Neha Kakkar's Exit to Kapil Sharma's Entry | Things You Need to Know About Indian Idol Grand Finale

Speculations have been rife about Neha’s pregnancy ever since she stopped appearing on Indian Idol 12 and had her sister Sonu Kakkar replacing her on the show. However, with her appearance on Dance Deewane 3, the singer clarified that she is not expecting and hasn’t got any plans to have a baby soon. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversies, Talks About Neha Kakkar And Being a Future Judge

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in a dual wedding ceremony in October last year. The couple had a lavish wedding in Delhi after which they hosted a grand reception in Punjab. The star couple flew directly to Mumbai post their wedding and began working together. They had a honeymoon in Dubai.