In a #AskMe session that he conducted on Sunday, Tony responded to a fan who appreciated his ability to deal with criticism. Tony, who has collaborated with her sister and popular playback singer Neha Kakkar on many projects, tweeted to say that whatever he managed to achieve in life is because of his music so he is very proud of what he does. When a fan told him, “I just wanna way the way you are taking “criticism” and used to stay cool and calm, trust me it’s too good 👉🏻👈🏻❤️ Wanna listen a romantic one from you #AskTony (sic)”, Tony tweeted, “Kuch toh log kahenge (People will always have something to say).. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !! Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai (I didn’t even have toys to play with as a child) (sic)”. Also Read - Neha Kakkar–Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona in Trouble: Plea Filed in HC to Ban Song With ‘Vulgar Lyrics’

Kuch toh log kahenge.. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !! Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai https://t.co/WsTukVCamW — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) June 27, 2021

Tony and Neha often share stories about their childhood and tell their fans how they used to sing with their family members in religious events. He also dropped a video for Neha’s fans recently in which he made a montage of all the pictures and clips showing Neha singing as a child in Jagrans. Even Neha has been very vocal about the kind of struggle she and her family went through during her childhood.

Both Neha and Tony are extremely popular singers today. Their Punjabi and Hindi tracks take no time in crawling up the chartbusters’ list. The two are soon collaborating again on a new song.