Neha Kakkar on leaving Indian Idol 12: Comedian Kapil Sharma took a dig at singer Sonu Kakkar replacing sister Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol 12 recently. Both Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar were the guests in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During a funny conversation, Kapil asked Neha about Sonu replacing her on the popular singing reality show. He asked, "Kya puri family ka contract hai Sony TV ke saath (Does the entire family have a contract with Sony TV)?"

Neha, who was there to promote her recently released single Kaanta Laga, laughed and said that she has learnt a very important lesson in life. The singer said, "Saara kursi ka khel hai. Jab kursi chor ke jao na toh apne hi bande ko chor ke jaana chahiye. Kyun Archana ma'am (It's all about the throne. If you can't sit and rule, give the throne to someone your own. Right, Archana ma'am)?"

Neha's quick witty reply made people laugh on the sets while Archana was left amused. She said, "Kisi aur ne yeh advice agar pehle le li hoti, toh yeh kursi usne khaali nahi chodi hoti (Had someone taken this advice before, he wouldn't have left the seat vacant)."

Neha also spoke about her song Khyal Rakhya Kar in which she debuted a baby bump on-screen a few weeks after her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh.