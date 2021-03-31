Mumbai: Singer Rohanpreet Singh, who’s now married to Neha Kakkar, made a heartwarming Instagram post on Wednesday evening. While taking to social media, he shared a glimpse of a live concert that he recently did in Jammu where a fan touched his feet and expressed her love and respect for him. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Surprises Tony Kakkar by Getting Cricket Pitch Made at Home – Watch Video

Rohanpreet, who was taken aback by the fan’s gesture, made a long post and credited this love and fandom to Neha. Tagging his wife in the post, Rohanpreet wrote that he has started getting so much love from people because they love her unconditionally. “See Nehuuuu.. This love that people are showering on me is all because of YOU!!! @nehakakkar 👸🏻🥺♥️😍🙌🏼🙏🏼 Huge Respect 🙌🏼,” he wrote in the caption of his now-viral Instagram post. Also Read - Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet Singh's First Holi Celebrations With Family- Photos And Videos Go Viral

Neha, who’s always so cheerful, commented on her husband’s post saying that the love he’s receiving is all because of his own hardwork. She showered love on Rohanpreet and became emotional in the comments section while writing about being lucky to have got such a talented partner in life.

“Hey love yeh aapka Badaa sa Heart bol raha hai.. I’m thankful to all my NeHearts and loved seeing this girl in the video 😍 but people came to attend #RohanpreeSinghLive to see #RohanpreetSingh 😍♥️😇 I’m so proud of You!! What a huge response you got in this show.. 💪🏼 Thanks to people in Jammu and Mansar Lake 😍🙏🏼,” she wrote.

Earlier, in a sweet gesture during his appearance on Indian Idol 12, Rohanpreet talked about how Neha changed his luck and ensured his success ever since they got married last year.

They are just absolutely lovely together…isn’t it?