Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar is having the best time on the sets of Indian Idol 12. At least that’s what her latest post on Instagram suggests. Neha shared a glimpse of her look from the next episode of the popular singing reality show. In her latest Instagram Reels that is now going viral, a saree-clad Neha is seen sitting on her judging chair and posing for the camera. She also sips water from her labelled bottle and continues to impress her fans with her glamorous avatar. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Rekha's Hand Written Letter To Neha Kakkar Leaves Newlywed Couple in Complete Awe

Check out Neha Kakkar’s new video from Indian Idol 12 here:

Neha’s post received a lovely comment from her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Like always, he made sure that he was making his wife feel like the queen and therefore, he praised her beauty and asked ‘why are you so beautiful?’

Other fans also showered love on Neha and posted hearts and fire emojis on the post.

In this weekend’s episode, the team has welcomed legendary musician AR Rahman. The photos and videos of Rahman enjoying the performances of the contestants are going viral on social media. The other guests who have graced the show in the past include Neetu Kapoor, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Udit Narayan, Anu Malik, and Yo Yo Honey Singh among others.

