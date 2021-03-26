Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh have begun their first Holi celebrations already. The popular couple took to social media to share a glimpse of themselves having fun with their gang inside a pool. Neha and Rohanpreet who always seem head over heels in love with each other looked totally inseparable as they created a splash in the video. Rohan, in fact, carried Neha in his arms as the entire gang cheered and crooned to Tony Kakkar’s song Tera Suit that featured Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Puts 'Nazar Ka Kala Tika' on Neetu Kapoor in The Sweetest Gesture - Viral Video

Wearing a black cami and shorts, Neha rested in the arms of her husband as they all showed support to her brother for the success of his song. The water, the swag, and their style – everything just seemed perfectly combined to create a fun scene and the video is now going viral on social media. Check it out here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neetu Kapoor Says 'I Want To Celebrate Memories of Rishi Kapoor', Gives Shagun To Neha Kakkar | WATCH

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar is in the buzz these days for her appearance on the reality show Indian Idol 12. The singer is one of the three judges on the show along with Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani, and is also set to perform with her team in the Holi special episode. In the upcoming weekend episode of the show, Neetu Singh will be seen as the special guest while celebrating the legacy of her husband Rishi Kapoor on the sets. In fact, the veteran actor will also be seen gifting Neha a ‘shagun ka lifafa‘ as a token of love and blessing after her marriage.